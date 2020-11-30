Raging Rivers Waterpark making upgrades before 2021 season

Grafton, Illinois – Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois is making some upgrades before the 2021 summer season comes.

The attraction is adding 30 cabanas, three water slides, upgrading their kiddie pool, and making changes to their concessions menu.

Raging Rivers opens for the 2021 season on June 3.

The waterpark was bought by an investment group led by Brian Buckwalter, Jim Mayoros and Kend Handler in October.

Visitors can purchase their 2021 season pass for $54.99 plus tax now until December 31, 2020. After that, the price will increase. Go to RagingRiversWaterpark.com to get the deal.