GRAFTON, Ill. – Raging Rivers WaterPark is set to reopen this weekend. On Saturday, May 27, anyone can enjoy the park’s family interactive play area, the “Lazy River,” and the Mississippi Monster. One-day admission tickets start at $21.99 and can be purchased online.

Raging Rivers is also planning to celebrate school teachers and staff with their ‘School Staff & Teacher Appreciation Days.’ From May 27 to 29, all school staff are open to free admission.

On Independence Day, free admission will also become available for active and retired military members.

For more information about the park, click here.