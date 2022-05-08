A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Illinois.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Grandpa’s Popcorn Balls

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 – 3 inch round balls

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago Dip

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 hot dog

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 12 hrs

– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Grandma’s Polish Perogies

– Prep: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 60 perogies

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago’s Chicken Vesuvio

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

– Prep: 35 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 12-inch cast iron skillet

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

The Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Dough

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Additional: 6 hrs 15 minutes

– Total: 6 hrs 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Kielbasa and Beer

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Horseshoe

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Lazy Man’s Pierogi

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Swedish Pancakes

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Italian Style Beef Sandwiches

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 5 hrs

– Total: 5 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 to 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Sharon’s Awesome Chicago Chili

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Grandma T’s Pineapple Cream Pie

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 6 hrs 40 minutes

– Total: 7 hrs

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 18

– Read more about the recipe here

The Big Jamo Cocktail

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 cocktail

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Shrimp de Jonghe I

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

New York Strip Chicago Style

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago-Style Pan Pizza

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Italian Beef Sandwiches

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Additional: 1 day

– Total: 1 day

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Bohemian Pork Roast

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Nauvoo Gingerbread Cookies

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes

– Servings: 72

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies

– Servings: 7

– Yield: 14 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago-Style Italian Beef Sandwich

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 35 minutes

– Additional: 5 hrs 20 minutes

– Total: 7 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago Macaroni Salad

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 40 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago Hot Dog-Style Salmon

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Vesuvio

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Horseshoes

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Hungry Bear Pie

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Additional: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here