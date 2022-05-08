A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Illinois.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Grandpa’s Popcorn Balls
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 – 3 inch round balls
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago Dip
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 5 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago-Style Hot Dog
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 5 minutes
– Total: 15 minutes
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 hot dog
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 12 hrs
– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Grandma’s Polish Perogies
– Prep: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 60 perogies
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago’s Chicken Vesuvio
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza
– Prep: 35 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr 20 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 12-inch cast iron skillet
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
The Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Dough
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 6 hrs 15 minutes
– Total: 6 hrs 25 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Kielbasa and Beer
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Horseshoe
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Lazy Man’s Pierogi
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Swedish Pancakes
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Italian Style Beef Sandwiches
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 5 hrs
– Total: 5 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 to 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Sharon’s Awesome Chicago Chili
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Grandma T’s Pineapple Cream Pie
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 6 hrs 40 minutes
– Total: 7 hrs
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 18
– Read more about the recipe here
The Big Jamo Cocktail
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 cocktail
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Shrimp de Jonghe I
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 30 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
New York Strip Chicago Style
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago-Style Pan Pizza
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Italian Beef Sandwiches
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Bohemian Pork Roast
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Nauvoo Gingerbread Cookies
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes
– Servings: 72
– Yield: 6 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies
– Servings: 7
– Yield: 14 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago-Style Italian Beef Sandwich
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 35 minutes
– Additional: 5 hrs 20 minutes
– Total: 7 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago Macaroni Salad
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 40 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago Hot Dog-Style Salmon
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Vesuvio
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Horseshoes
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Hungry Bear Pie
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here