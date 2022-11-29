Close-up of the corner of the Queen of Hearts playing card.

WATERLOO, Ill. — There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837.

“We just felt that it was time to cut it off. Our crowds are getting very large. We have over 14,000 people registered,” said Carrie Phelps, 7th grade teacher at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. “We will likely be taking new registrations until next Tuesday. It is unlikely that our jackpot will reach $1 million tonight, and we will not know the next jackpot until drawing night.”

Phelps said that anyone who is already registered will be able to continue purchasing tickets each week. They will just not allow new people to play.

“We figured that we are giving an advanced notice, so anyone who is thinking about playing, might want to get over and register this week,” said Phelps.

The drawing for the prize of $768,837 will take place tonight at 7 p.m.

The gathering will take place at Outsiders, which can be found on Market Street in Waterloo. Players of the Queen of Hearts card game have the option to purchase more chances to draw a card.

If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to select the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards.

If they are successful in finding the queen, then the winner will receive the entire amount.

In this case, the participant will still receive $500, and the game will proceed as normal.