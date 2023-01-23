SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – More than 54,000 Illinoisans requested vanity or personalized license plates in 2022, and nearly all were approved. Fewer than 1% were rejected by the Secretary of State’s Vehicle Services Department.

That means you won’t see PEEPEE or BITEU on the roadways this coming year.

“We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” said Illinois Secretary of State Giannoulias. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code.”

Illinois residents can request a specific vanity or personalized plate at their local DMV in person or by using the online Pick-a-Plate tool.

The Vehicle Services Department reviews every request to ensure nothing lewd, lascivious, or offensive gets approved. The board also rejects plates that would be considered difficult to read.

This past year, the board rejected 383 of 54,236 requests – just 0.7%. They shared 10 of the rejects with the public:

PEEPEE

GOTPOOP

SUCKER

KISSASH

SUKIT

BITEU

DUCKYOU

COKAIN

HAIILNO

WHTHFUK

WMWWWMW

The Secretary of State’s Office keeps an archived rejection list in order to speed up the application process. More than 7,000 rejected plates are on that list.