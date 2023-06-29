MOUNT VERNON, Ill. – The remains of one Korean War solider killed in the line of duty will be buried next month in Mount Vernon.

Howard G. Malcolm, an Illinois native, was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950, at age 23, after his unit’s withdrawal in North Korea. Military officials layer learned he was a prison of war who died in 1951.

Malcolm was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Oct. 25, 2022. His remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Malcolm’s is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery.

He will be buried on July 11 at the Bethel Memorial Cemetery. Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home in Salem will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

