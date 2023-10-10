JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office has renewed calls for help in finding an Illinois woman who went missing nearly one year ago.

Jersey County authorities are searching for 40-year-old Kaila Vatole. She was last seen Jan. 8, 2023 at a home on Little Piasa Road in Dow, Illinois, a rural community that’s roughly an hour north of St. Louis.

The sheriff’s office says there have been several extensive searches in the area this year, though they have been unable to find Vatole. Authorities are asking farmers and hunters around the Metro East to pay attention for any clothing items or personal belongings.

Vatole is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with hazel eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including a prominent tattoo on her neck. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos of Vatole with FOX 2:

The sheriff’s office adds that Vatole has a medical condition. She has also been known to frequent Carlinville, Wood River, East Alton, and Alton in the past.

If you have any information relevant to the search, contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881.