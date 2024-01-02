BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville City Council meets Tuesday night to discuss the future of the embattled ‘Mount Hope Cemetery.’

The city took over maintenance of the cemetery after the owners abandoned it in 2009. Upkeep costs about $100,000 a year.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that there’s a plan to create a community solar farm on 25 wooded acres behind the cemetery. If approved, it could bring in up to $80,000 in rent.

However, the plan is contingent on the project getting around $2 million in state incentives.