Report: Illinois man’s worries about COVID-19 prompts murder-suicide

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Authorities in Will County say the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a residence after what authorities say was a murder-suicide that was apparently prompted by the man’s concern that the two of them had contracted the coronavirus.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 54-year-old Patrick Jesernik and 59-year-old Cheryl Schriefer in a home on Thursday.

Both had been shot once. Relatives at the scene told investigators that Jesernik was concerned about the virus.

The release says an autopsy revealed that both tested negative for the virus.