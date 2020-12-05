Restaurant owner feels singled out after liquor license suspended for COVID violations

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – It was confirmed Friday public health authorities in St. Clair County were attempting to shut down at least three bars/restaurants for alleged violations of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Covid-19 restrictions.

H’s Bar near Belleville and George’s Tavern in East Carondolet had their liquor licenses suspended Thursday, authorities said.

Workers and customers confirmed authorities suspended the food license at Shooters in O’Fallon, IL, Friday afternoon.

Both H’s and George’s have been hit with $1,000 fines.

The notices mention violations of governor Pritzker’s Covid-19 mitigation rules, banning indoor drinking and dining.

H’s was closed Friday.

George’s remained open until Friday evening even though the building’s owner, Juan Gillam, said a health inspector and sheriff’s deputies had been there three times Thursday and Friday to serve notices suspending his liquor and food licenses.

It was business as usual at George’s, according to Gillam.

He claimed businesses like his remained open across the state with just a few being singled out, so he refused to shut down.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve broken no laws. All I did was break their rules,” Gillam said. “My question is why, a half-mile down the street, that tavern is not being harassed but I am? That pandemic’s not a mile down the street? Rules (should) apply to everybody, not just 1 or 2. There’s no problems here. It’s not a night club. There’s been no Covid, nothing. It’s sanitary. The place is clean. I just think it’s wrong. They’re trying to deprive me of making a living. When they quit their job, I’ll quit mine.”

Fox 2/News 11 reached out to the county board chairman, the county public health department, the state’s attorney, and the governor about the allegation of selective enforcement and their plans for what to do about those defying orders to close.

Only the state’s attorney had responded as of early Friday evening. He simply said, “no comment.”