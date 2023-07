EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – There’s a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new spruced up MetroLink stop in East St. Louis.

Volunteers were out last month, planting nearly 450 flowers and bushes at the Fifth and Missouri Transit Center. It’s all part of the ‘Transit Stop Transformation Project.’

It’s the fifth of its kind in the St. Louis area. Metro, the St. Clair County Transit District, and ‘Citizens for Modern Transit’ are hosting the ribbon cutting there at 9:00 a.m.