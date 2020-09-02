Rising COVID-19 positivity rates lead to more restrictions in metro-east

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – New COVID-19 restrictions are in effect this morning in the metro-east as positivity rates for the virus there continue to rise. Restaurants and bars are among the businesses that will likely be impacted.

Some restrictions went into effect a little more than two weeks ago because of climbing positivity rates, now there are additional measures as well.

The biggest new rule is that there is no indoor dining at restaurants or indoor bar service.

Everything now has to be outdoors or take out and restaurants and bars must close by 11:00 p.m. Outside tables have to be six feet apart and there is no standing or congregating while waiting for a table. Reservations are required for each group of people and there is no seating of multiple parties at one table.

The number of people in one facility is limited to 25 guests or 25% of the overall capacity, whichever is less. Casinos must close at 11:00 p.m. and are limited to 25% capacity and party buses also aren’t allowed.

Governor Pritzker says the metro-east has a seven-day average positivity rate of 9.6 percent. Pritzker saying that has increased since the initial restrictions went into effect on August 18.

In Madison County, the seven-day average positivity rate is 11.6 percent and in St. Clair County, the daily positivity rate is 10.1 percent.

The new measures will remain in effect for at least two weeks.

