River Church in Cahokia Heights serves as beacon of hope

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – In an area where there’s no shortage of vacant buildings and empty lots, River Church in Cahokia Heights finds its parking lot full on Sunday mornings.

Bishop Mitchel Ford said it’s the faith, hope, and commitment that make their church a welcoming place.

“Regardless of what’s happening around you, there is a light in this area that’s looking out for the help of the people,” Bishop Ford said.

Bishop Ford said the light lives in the people of Cahokia Heights who come through the doors of the church that was once Bond Ave. Missionary Baptist Church, transitioning to its new name.

“We’re a little different you know, as you’ll see when we go into worship, you’ll understand why we made that particular change,” he said.

Bishop Ford doesn’t shy away from the struggles and heartache that happening outside the church, as Cahokia Heights is the combination of Cahokia, Centerville, and Alorton.

“I have buried or done funerals for at least 15 young people under the age of 21 and it just rips my heart,” Ford said.

He said any life lost to violence is unfortunate, Ford said the church was vigilant by reminding its members to stay vocal, stay visible, and stay invaluable.

“It’s not where you come from, it’s where you end up,” Ford said.

His son, Pastor Mitchel Ford Jr., is ready to help carry the message. Ford Jr. said he sees the empty buildings and vacant lots as a humble reminder.

“Empty is good because it means that we have work to do,” Ford Jr. said.

Instead of letting one building go to waste, the church turned it into an extension of the church.

“Down the street the old Centerville Elementary, and we moved everything that we do outside of Sunday morning service to that building,” Ford Jr. said.

The building has served as a place for community activities as The River Church brings the community together on any given day of the week.

Ford Jr. said no matter the day, what’s important is the message they’re spreading.

“You can get that message of hope, that message of peace, and live a life that is what God says in the word, ‘an abundant life,’” he said.