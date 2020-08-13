Roads begin to reopen in Mascoutah after heavy flooding

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Authorities have started to reopen roads in Mascoutah, Illinois after heavy rain and flooding Wednesday.

Several major roads and highways were closed because of flash flooding. Residents also weren’t able to get in or out of their Crown Pointe subdivision in Mascoutah.

“I know when it rains this much, this is always filled with water and other parts of the city and highways are too, so I just hang out at home,” said Chris Mossor, Crowne Pointe resident.

The water has started to recede and authorities have since reopened most of the major roads throughout Mascoutah.

“It’s hard to get to Mascoutah when we get this much rain and this much in a short amount of time,” said Mascoutah resident Harold Hollis. “In the 15 years I’ve been here, I’ve only seen flooding like this twice, I think this was a little bit worse than the last time I saw it.”

Authorities remind drivers to turn around, don’t drown.