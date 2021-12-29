Robert E. Lee arrested on sexual assault charges

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a South Roxana man in connection with a reported sexual assault that took place over the Christmas weekend.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Robert E. Lee confined a woman in his home without her consent or approval and later made nonconsensual sexual contact with her while she was both awake and unconscious.

Police in South Roxana took Lee into custody at his residence in the 900 block of Biltmore Avenue. Illinois State Police and Hartford Police assisted in the arrest.

Lee, 40, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Lee is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

