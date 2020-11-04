Rodney Davis retains U.S. House seat in rematch against Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

ST. LOUIS, Mo- For the second consecutive election cycle, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has beaten back a challenge by Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, to win re-election to a fifth term in Congress representing parts of the Metro East.

In 2018, Davis won by less than 2,000 votes, or eight-tenths of one percent.

In 2020, the race focused in part on coronavirus relief, the economy and health care. Davis sought to tie Londrigan to the “Madigan political machine,” referring to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Londrigan, a Springfield native and fundraiser for Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, has denied the connection to Madigan. Davis had also pledged to protect patients with pre-existing medical conditions as the future of the Affordable Care Act is in question ahead of a legal challenge headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The race for the 13th district, which includes parts of Madison, Calhoun, Jersey, Macoupin, Greene, Bond and Montgomery counties, has been among a handful of contests watched nationally as Democrats wondered if they could expand their advantage in the House and expand from suburban districts into more rural areas.