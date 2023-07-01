EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Two rounds of severe storms slammed the St. Louis region this weekend, the first leading to significant damage at on East St. Louis apartment complex.

The roof was blown off an apartment building in the 1600 block of State Street. Displaced residents and families sought shelter at City Hall and the public library.

Although there were no reported injuries from this incident, storms ripped through the Metro East and caused significant damage. Tens of thousands remain without power in Illinois as of early Saturday evening.

Before Saturday’s storms, FOX 2 drove around East St. Louis to evaluate damage. We saw one street flooded with water, but some cars managed to drive through it and get to the other side.

Herbert Simmons, Emergency Managment Director of St. Clair County, says the damage is widespread.

“The roof was torn off,” said Simmons. “We’ve got a few places here in this area that had the same situation. But as you can see, a lot of trees down, powerlines, power poles and of course we’ve got another round of storms coming.”

Simmons hopes the county gets power restored in the upcoming days.