CHICAGO (AP) — An appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing the city of Chicago of overcharging fees and fines for resident vehicle stickers and parking violations.

The decision on Friday means the case goes back to Cook County Court. A county judge previously dismissed the case, which argued that the city routinely exceeded a $250 limit set by state law.

Attorney Jacie Zolna says the city uses the fines to boost its budget but hurts vulnerable residents. A city spokeswoman says its attorneys are reviewing the appellate court’s decision.