CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A fire displaces a family from their home in Cahokia Heights.

The Cahokia volunteer fire chief told FOX 2 that the fire started in an RV and spread to a mobile home. All four people who live there made it out safely. The cause, though, is still unknown.

The call came in about the fire just before 2:00 a.m. Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene. There are reports of one of the people being very emotional and blaming someone for starting this. However, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The home is on Garden Street.

The fire first engulfed the RV and spread to the mobile home, causing significant damage. The RV was destroyed. Firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading any further.

Cahokia Volunteer Fire Chief Stephen Robbins told FOX 2 that it took him and his crew 20 minutes to put the fire out. Chief Robbins also shared that the family recently sold the RV and on Monday morning, they were now displaced from their home at this time. The Illinois State Fire Marshal will work to determine the exact cause of the fire.

