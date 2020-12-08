Salvation Army is rescuing Christmas for families in the Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A sunny Tuesday morning at the Salvation Army St. Clair County, East St. Louis Community Center.

Inside this building off North 16th Street, volunteers are putting the finishing touches on care packages for the community.

“Today we’re wrapping up our Christmas distribution for East St. Louis,” said Justian Corliss, Lt. Corps Officer St. Clair County Salvation Army. “We have distribution all week in St. Clair County. But yesterday and today is what we’re providing the East St. Louis community…food, toys, pet supplies. Anything we could give them for Christmas to give them a hand up.”

Parents who applied with the Salvation Army for assistance this holiday season, once approved set up pickup times Tuesday in East St. Louis.

The Salvation Army’s Belleville location will be giving away care packages Wednesday and Thursday.

Included are a pre-packed box of toys for each of their children and a holiday meal for the family.

The volunteers also include clothing for the children.

“Food boxes are a Christmas meal,” Corliss said. “So, we have pulled chicken, stuffing, whatever is good for a Christmas meal. Toys are what the community provided. This isn’t the work of the Salvation Army alone; this is the community providing Christmas for these people that are in need right now.”

The Salvation Army Midland Division is seeing an increase in residents needing help this December due to the pandemic.

“Everybody that is being assisted they came in and would sign up. We didn’t have any age restrictions,” Corliss said. “Anybody that asked for assistance would get assistance from us. We’ve had people that never believed they’d be in a situation they’d need help. People that have always been self-enough are finding themselves in a time of need this year. We’ve had twice as many families—almost 700 families—over the next four days.”