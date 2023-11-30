EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Sam’s Club plans to open a new distribution center early next year in the Metro East.

Sam’s Club is preparing for a 370,000-square-foot facility in the 5700 block of Inner Park Drive in Edwardsville. Officials say it will serve as a distribution center and fulfillment center, creating more than 100 jobs for the St. Louis region.

Sam’s Club is a division of Walmart, which says hourly associate hiring for the Edwardsville center will begin next month. The current goal is to open the center by January 2024.

Officials say the distribution center is meant to help Walmart increase efficiency and speed in getting goods to customers. In addition to the Belleville store, another new Sam’s Club distribution center is planned for Shakopee, Minnesota, next year, per Walmart.

To check out employment opportunities at the two centers and more jobs within Walmart, click here.