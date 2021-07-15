SAT/ACT scores optional for Illinois residents applying to in-state schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – High school students often spend hours studying and stressing over the SAT or ACT, but now a new Illinois law will make putting those scores on a college application optional.

It only works when applying to schools in the state.

High school students all over Illinois were not required to take the ACT and SAT during the pandemic. Some students say it made a big difference.

The bill sponsor believes the change will make the college admissions process more equitable for students from lower-income communities. Those students may not have the same access to prep courses or training ahead of those tests.