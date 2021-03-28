Saturday evening storms cause damage across Madison County, Illinois

HIGHLAND, Ill. – Rain, thunderstorms, and high winds across parts of the metropolitan region.

Sunday morning, forecasters from the National Weather Service office in St. Louis are heading to Madison County, Illinois to survey the damage between Troy and Highland. They’ll also head to Bond County, Illinois to survey the damage that took place near Greenville.

A little after 7 p.m. Saturday, the Ford dealership in Highland sustained roof damage. There were also many downed trees in the area.

Both sides of the Mississippi River were hit with hard winds Saturday night, taking off part of a roof in Highland.

“We watched the tin came across, probably the one roof club here, and took out the power lines,” Dan Ruppel said. “It took us about an hour to clean up the debris off (Highway) 160 and help direct traffic until they got an emergency crew out here.”

“I said it’s coming,” said Harold Schellenger, owner 501 Blues Club. “I got notice it’s going to be here in 15 minutes. And about that time, basically, all hell broke loose.”

Sheet metal and wood lay strewn across parts of town as work on power lines and businesses picked up on this Palm Sunday.

“When they say it sounds like a train coming through, they know exactly what they’re talking about,” Schellenger said. “A lot of rain and it happened so fast.”

“Luckily, I only got minor damage to my piece of property,” Ruppel said. “Luckily nobody got hurt.”

The weather service surveying Highland and surrounding areas to determine if the damage caused by straight-line winds or a possible tornado.

“This was just an act of God in every sense of the word because nobody got hurt and just thankful for that,” Schellenger said. “All this stuff can be replaced. And the city of Highland people band together and come together. And the city of Highland is an incredible town to live in.”

“We are told this barn had been old and abandoned, and no one was injured,” says Clark. “But Saturday’s high winds enough to knock it over.