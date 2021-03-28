Saturday evening storms cause damage across Madison County, Illinois

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND, Ill. – Rain, thunderstorms, and high winds across parts of the metropolitan region.

Sunday morning, forecasters from the National Weather Service office in St. Louis are heading to Madison County, Illinois to survey the damage between Troy and Highland. They’ll also head to Bond County, Illinois to survey the damage that took place near Greenville.

A little after 7 p.m. Saturday, the Ford dealership in Highland sustained roof damage. There were also many downed trees in the area.

Both sides of the Mississippi River were hit with hard winds Saturday night, taking off part of a roof in Highland.

“We watched the tin came across, probably the one roof club here, and took out the power lines,” Dan Ruppel said. “It took us about an hour to clean up the debris off (Highway) 160 and help direct traffic until they got an emergency crew out here.”

“I said it’s coming,” said Harold Schellenger, owner 501 Blues Club. “I got notice it’s going to be here in 15 minutes. And about that time, basically, all hell broke loose.” 

Sheet metal and wood lay strewn across parts of town as work on power lines and businesses picked up on this Palm Sunday.  

“When they say it sounds like a train coming through, they know exactly what they’re talking about,” Schellenger said. “A lot of rain and it happened so fast.” 

“Luckily, I only got minor damage to my piece of property,” Ruppel said. “Luckily nobody got hurt.” 

The weather service surveying Highland and surrounding areas to determine if the damage caused by straight-line winds or a possible tornado.  

“This was just an act of God in every sense of the word because nobody got hurt and just thankful for that,” Schellenger said. “All this stuff can be replaced. And the city of Highland people band together and come together. And the city of Highland is an incredible town to live in.” 

“We are told this barn had been old and abandoned, and no one was injured,” says Clark. “But Saturday’s high winds enough to knock it over. 

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News