Schlafly to open new Illinois brewpub later this month

HIGHLAND, Ill. – Schlafly’s newest brewpub is scheduled to open on December 22 in Highland, Illinois. The brewing company is revitalizing a 71-year-old building at 907 Main Street in Highland for the new business.

Schlafly Highland Square will seat 80 people in the restaurant and feature a three-season patio that seats 100 guests.

Schlafly says its signature beer styles and pub fare will be on the menu, as well as specialty beer brewed just for the Illinois location. There will also be an onsite retail experience for Schlafly gear, growlers, brewpub-only special releases, and more.

Schlafly Highland Square’s regular hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Tuesday.

The Highland location is Schlafly’s fourth brewpub. The company opened Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles a few years ago. There is also the original Tap Room location downtown and Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.