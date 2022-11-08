SWANSEA, Ill. – Schnucks is recalling certain packs of fresh ground beef sold at its one Metro East store because the product might be contaminated with foreign materials.

The recall is issued for certain ground beef products purchased between 2:45-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from the Schnucks Richardson Crossing store at 3900 Vogel Road.

The recall includes the following products:

73/27 Ground Beef Value Packs (4 lbs. or more)

80/20 Ground Beef

80/20 Ground Chuck

Customers who purchased the above products with a sell-by date of Nov. 9, 2022 should return

the products to the store for a full refund or exchange. For additional questions on the recall, contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.