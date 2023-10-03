CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Before we even stepped foot inside the recently remodeled Schnucks in Cahokia Heights, we met shoppers celebrating signs that this store is here to stay.

“You can find anything you want in there. Everything you need. It’s really nice,” Michael Schaub said.

Once inside the 44,000-square-foot store, you don’t have to look far to see the improvements.

“It’s great. It’s something we really need in our neighborhood. Praying it doesn’t leave us.” Denise Byrum said.

Store manager Brian Lomelino says the glow-up at the Cahokia Heights Schnucks will make it easier for customers to stock up. From produce to poultry and pancake mix, grocery staples remain, even if the store doesn’t feel the same.

“All brand-new shelving. Brand-new lighting. Brand-new floors. One of the things we’ve gotten is that customers think the store is bigger now. I think it’s just brighter, and it’s more modern. It just brings a good feeling when you walk into the store,” Lomelino said.

It’s welcome relief for residents who feared their community was becoming a food desert. In April, Walmart closed its Cahokia Heights store. The company said the store wasn’t performing as well as it hoped. Concerns caused by that closure have residents like Byrum rallying around the store’s renovation.

“This area has been described as a food desert. Walmart went way. How important is having this here for you and your community to get groceries?” Mike Colombo said.

“We love to have Schnucks because, without Schnucks, it would be everything basically gone,” Byrum said. “We appreciate Schnucks, and we need Schnucks to stay here with us.”

“We want them to know this is not a food desert. Schnucks is a very powerful, strong grocery store. We are in this community, and we want to continue to help the community the best way we can, nourishing their lives and getting involved in the community as well.” Said Lomelino.

It seems the love is mutual. Stationed on Camp Jackson Road since 1986, Schnucks says the tender love and care it’s invested in this building is an investment in Cahokia Heights.

Schnucks Cahokia to Celebrate Completion of Total-Store Remodel With Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 7 What: To celebrate and thank customers for their patience while the store received a complete remodel, teammates at Schnucks Cahokia will host a customer appreciation day on Saturday, Oct 7. Join us to celebrate with some sampling and family fun while checking out the newly-remodeled store. When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. to celebrate the completion of the remodel

Food and drink sampling throughout the store

Parking lot event featuring additional samples, a food drive collection to benefit local food pantries and more! Where: Schnucks Cahokia

1615 Camp Jackson Road

Cahokia Heights, IL 62206 News release from Schnucks Markets