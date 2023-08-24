BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Some local school districts in the bi-state area are dismissing students early this week in an attempt to avoid the heat. One Metro East school district says it’s prepared for the scorching start to the school year.

With this being the first week back to school for many districts in our area, they were greeted with an unwelcome visitor: the heat.

The Belleville School Township High School District 201 notified parents and students that they would implement an early release heat-related schedule on campuses for Thursday and Friday this week and dismiss early on both days.

“Over the course of the last two days, we had some mechanical issues and difficulties brought on by the strain on the equipment due to the high temperature and humidity, to get that system to rebound,” said Dr. Brian Mentzer, district superintendent.

The district is also following state guidelines on extracurricular activities and sports and holding indoor practices.