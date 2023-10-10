ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – As of Tuesday evening, it’s not clear what role Scott Air Force Base is playing in any military support the United States is sending Israel. A spokesperson for the base indicated they would not speculate on what may or may not happen.

Global logistics are a key component of the U.S. Transportation Command at Scot Air Force Base. A video from the base shows some of the command’s capabilities.

“Scott Air Force Base helps us realize we’re part of the whole world,” said Illinois State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville.

His district neighbors the base. Meier said part of serving at the base involved being prepared for immediate changes.

“They have to change their whole plan at a second’s notice when something happens, like what’s happened in Israel,” he said.

Meier said the base is also an important part of the St. Louis and southwestern Illinois economies. He said many service members are also active members of neighboring communities, joining local organizations and supporting their communities.

“They risk their lives for us, and how can you ever thank somebody enough for that?” asked Meier.