Scott Air Force Base soldier helps deliver baby on Afghan flight

Illinois

by:

Posted:
  • TOPSHOT - People disembark off a Royal Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft carrying evacuees from Afghanistan and arriving at Al-Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates on August 19, 2021. - Britain's operation to evacuate its nationals and protected individuals stepped up on August 19, with planes landing in Dubai before passengers travel on to the UK. At south Dubai's Al-Maktoum airport, a Royal Air Force transport plane carrying evacuees from Afghanistan took off around 1040 GMT with another batch of UK-bound passengers due in from Kabul shortly afterwards, an AFP correspondent saw. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 21: In this handout provided by the U.S. Air Force, a loadmaster assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron assists evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 21: In this handout provided by the U.S. Air Force, an air crew prepares to load evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 21: In this handout provided by the U.S. Air Force, an air crew assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron assists evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)
  • AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 22: In this handout provided by the Australian Department of Defence, the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft arrives into Afghanistan to evacuate Australian citizens and visa holders from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Royal Australian Air Force aircraft and personnel were deployed at short notice to the Middle East region, committed to supporting urgent government efforts to evacuate Australian citizens and visa holders from Afghanistan. (Photo SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images)
  • AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 22: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered at source to conceal the identity.) In this handout provided by the Australian Department of Defence, Australian citizens and visa holders evacuees travel to the Australian Defence Force's main operating base in the Middle East region, onboard a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft after leaving Afghanistan. Royal Australian Air Force aircraft and personnel were deployed at short notice to the Middle East region, committed to supporting urgent government efforts to evacuate Australian citizens and visa holders from Afghanistan. (Photo SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images)
  • AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 22: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered at source to conceal the identity.) In this handout provided by the Australian Department of Defence, An Afghan family wait to board the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, prior to departing Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Royal Australian Air Force aircraft and personnel were deployed at short notice to the Middle East region, committed to supporting urgent government efforts to evacuate Australian citizens and visa holders from Afghanistan. (Photo SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images)
  • AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 22: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered at source to conceal the identity.) In this handout provided by the Australian Department of Defence, Afghan families board the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, prior to departing from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Royal Australian Air Force aircraft and personnel were deployed at short notice to the Middle East region, committed to supporting urgent government efforts to evacuate Australian citizens and visa holders from Afghanistan. (Photo SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images)
  • NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY - AUGUST 22: In this handout image provided by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet, Command Master Chief Anna Wood assists evacuees disembarking a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Naval Air Station Sigonella on August 22, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young via Getty Images)
  • NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY - AUGUST 22: In this handout image provided by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet, Afghan evacuees disembark a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Naval Air Station Sigonella on August 22, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)
  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on August 24, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of terrorist attacks, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible by August 31. (Photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft that made an evacuation flight from Afghanistan will forever carry that experience with her. Her parents have named her after the plane’s call sign — Reach.

The head of U.S. European Command told reporters Wednesday that officials had spoken to the newborn’s parents. Gen. Tod Wolters says the parents decided to name her Reach because the transport aircraft’s call sign is Reach 828.

She was born Saturday, and members of the 86th Medical Group helped in her birth as the plane flew from Kabul to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Scott Air Force Base posted this status update to Facebook today: “Our very own Capt. Leslie Green, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron helped an Afghan woman deliver her beautiful baby girl during the flight.”

European Command says the mother went into labor during the flight and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure. The pilot descended in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize the mother. Military medical personnel delivered the baby in the plane’s cargo bay.

Wolters says the baby and family are all in good condition. Two other babies whose parents were evacuated from Afghanistan have been born over the past week at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the U.S. military hospital in Germany.

