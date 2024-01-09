STORUNGFIRLD, Ill. – The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a second Illinois case. It challenged the state’s ban on semi-automatic weapons, which went into effect on January 1.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Illinois State Representative Dan Caulkins appealed last summer’s ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court upholding the ban. He claimed the law violated the 14th Amendment.

Illinois justices say it’s not unconstitutional because it has exceptions for some people, like retired police officers. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear another case on the ban last month that came from a federal appeals court in Illinois.