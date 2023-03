GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Police and family members are searching for missing 32-year-old Joshua Amos from Granite City.

Investigators say Amos was last seen in the Washington Park area near Bunkum Road on Sunday morning. Family members tell FOX 2 he walks with a limp and was last seen on foot.

Police are following up on some tips that he might be in Missouri or Illinois.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local police agency.