Search for missing Cahokia man Brandon Carson

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A Cahokia family is searching for their loved one who was last seen at a Juneteenth celebration.

Marian Hudson has four sons, the oldest is 28-year-old Brandon Carson. Brandon is a parent himself. He is the father of three kids: two girls and a boy.

“He’s a good dad. I know parents say all the time that their kids are good kids, but you can ask anyone; Brandon is an awesome person. He will do anything for anyone,” Hudson said.

Marian and her sons are a very tight-knit family and they celebrated Juneteenth together.

According to Cahokia Police Captain Dennis Plew, Brandon and his girlfriend walked a few streets over as the family party was winding down, to the area of Williams Street and Range Lane, to visit some other friends.

Plew said from what he understands, Brandon’s girlfriend went into the house to talk with a friend while Brandon stayed outside and talked to another man. When his girlfriend came back out, that man said that Brandon had just walked off.

That was the last time anyone saw Brandon.

Brandon’s phone is dead and there has not been any activity on his social media accounts. Marian said he just gotten full custody of his kids but missed father’s day. He doesn’t have any mental health issues, no criminal record, and he has never just disappeared like this.

It is all very out of character for Brandon and with every passing day his family gets more worried

Brandon’s family described him as about 5’10” tall and weighing 145 pounds with a slender build. He has a beard and tattoos, including a small tattoo on his forearm. They are asking for everyone’s help in finding him.