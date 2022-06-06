EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A second-alarm fire in Edwardsville Sunday left a home uninhabitable.

The Edwardsville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 5 p.m. The home is located near 5th Avenue and Bryant Avenue. Not only was the home destroyed, but three vehicles in and around the garage were destroyed.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire in the garage. First responders assisted the family out of the home.

The fire lasted for about one hour before crews said it was under control. During the fire, a firefighter suffered a minor hand injury. No one else was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. The following agencies assisted the Edwardsville Fire Department with this fire: Bethalto, Collinsville, Wood River Fire, Glen Carbon and Maryville fire departments, along with Highland and Hamel EMS.