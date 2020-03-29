Second COVID-19 related death reported in St. Clair County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A woman in her 30s is the second person to die as a result of COVID-19, the St. Clair County Health Department reports.

St. Clair County is reporting 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

The first reported death in the county occurred Friday, March 27. That patient, a woman in her 80s, had underlying health conditions.

For more information on the virus, Illinoisans can dial 1-800-889-3931 24 hours a day, seven days a week, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health online, or email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV to get their questions answered. You can also visit the CDC for additional information at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.