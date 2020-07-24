Second cyclist in two days struck and killed in Sauget, Illinois

SAUGET, Ill. – For the second night in a row, a bicycle rider is struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sauget, Illinois. Local police are asking for the public’s help in solving both investigations.

Both hit and run crashes happened in the same area – on the northside of Sauget.

The crash happened nearly the same location as of Wednesday’s night crash; neat South 19 Street at the railroad tracks near Monsanto Avenue.

Around 11:15 p.m., a bicyclist was struck near S. 19th Street at the railroad tracks near Monsanto Avenue. The victim, 61-year-old Kiefer Childress of East St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate description of the suspect’s vehicle.

On Wednesday night, about 100 yards away, 59-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of East St. Louis was struck and killed while walking with his bike north on Falling Springs Road near Monsanto Avenue. A car traveling south on Falling Springs struck Williams head-on around 10:30 p.m. A witness told police the car stopped for a moment and then drove off.

Sauget police said they’re continuing to interview witnesses and are looking at surveillance video from businesses near the scene.

At this point, there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the two fatal hit and run crashes.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on the bicycle deaths to contact the Sauget Police Department at 618-332-6500.

Another bicyclists killed in a hit and run in Sauget Illinois details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/jjWN4U461z pic.twitter.com/5diqPsMhB1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 24, 2020