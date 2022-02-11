Second home this week on the same block in St. Clair County catches fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A home was on fire in Washington Park, Illinois early Friday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home at about 4:00 a.m. It is located at North 50th and Rosemont Place. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire began.

The neighbors told FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell that the home was undergoing renovations. Another home on the same street was on fire Monday morning.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.