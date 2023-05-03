COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Two teenagers face felony charges in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Collinsville, the latest charged Tuesday.

Prosecutors have charged Jason Jerez-Hooker, 18, with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the investigation. His bond is set at $5 million in the case, per Illinois court records.

Last week, prosecutors also charged Isaiah Jenkins, 16, with two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is jailed on a similar bond.

The shooting happened around April 24 in a neighborhood on North Seminary Street, near the Collinsville Police Department. Police say Vaeden Hawkes, 19, died from his injuries.

Following the gunfire, witnesses reported seeing four people running from the scene and were able to provide officers with descriptions. Police searched the area and quickly found three people matching those descriptions, taking them into custody.

Police have not yet disclosed a motive or any possible connection between Hawkes and the suspects.