ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A second 18-year-old woman had been charged in connection with a murder outside an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant last weekend.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Darrayvia Crump with first-degree murder for the May 22 shooting death of Ivan Marshall.

The shooting took place outside Bella Milano just before 10 p.m. Officers found Marshall in the restaurant parking lot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries. He was 20.

On Wednesday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis initially identified Crump as a possible witness or person of interest in the investigation. That evening, 18-year-old Nautica Young was arrested and charged with Marshall’s murder.

On Thursday, police located Crump and took her into custody. Detectives say they were able to link her to Marshall’s death as well.