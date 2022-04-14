WATERLOO, Ill. – Illinois State Police dedicated a section of Route 3 on Thursday in honor of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2019.

The Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Highway runs from Kaskaskia to GG roads in Waterloo, Illinois. He was a 10-year veteran of the state police.

“Once someone is gone you realize how much you miss the little things,” said Whitney Hopkins, Trooper Hopkins’ widow.

Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Highway along Illinois Route 3

Trooper Hopkins and other state police were executing a search warrant at a home in East St. Louis on the morning of Aug. 23, 2019, when Hopkins was fatally wounded. He was 33.

“Nick touched so many lives and it continues to amaze me how many lives are still impacted by him,” Whitney said.

“This highway memorial is such an incredible way to give him the recognition and remember all the kind things he did for everyone. Our family will never be the same, but we are so grateful for the memories we made and the support we receive every day from the people we love.”