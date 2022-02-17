Security meets Illinois representatives defying mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Several Illinois Republican lawmakers announced that they would defy the state’s indoor mask mandate because it expires at the end of the month. They would be meeting on the House floor without their masks. Security guards showed up today to escort the maskless lawmakers out.

This is the third day that a small handful of House Republicans refused to comply with House Rules and wear a face mask in the chamber. Most of this week’s action in the legislature has taken place at the committee level, so the stunts have so far gone on with little evidence of blowback or consequence.

Illinois bureau reporter Mark Maxwell says that House Republicans snapped four photos showing Representatives Thaddeus Jones, Mary Flowers, Fran Hurley, and Marty Moylan not in compliance with the House mask rule today. The pictures were taken after Representative Lakesia Collins filed a motion to remove Republicans.

Rep. Tony McCombie tells Maxwell, “I was elected. I’m not leaving.”

This statement was released Tuesday by the following state representatives: Adam Niemerg, Brad Halbrook, Dan Caulkins, Blaine Wilhour, and Chris Miller.

“Today we entered the House chambers without a mask. So long as school districts continue to defy the courts and force the unwanted and unnecessary covering of the faces of children in schools, we will no longer comply with the mask theater that takes place here. It’s over. It’s gone on long enough.”

Security guards have been called to escort the lawmakers defying the rule out. Others will not be allowed back in.

Republican Leader Jim Durkin says the Illinois House GOP will accept the consequences if his members are kicked out, but calls for hearings to examine the Governor’s pandemic restrictions.