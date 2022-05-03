ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois State Fair starts in 100 days and we’ve learned the entertainment line-up for the grandstand. Some of the big names include Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn August, Willie Nelson, Shaggy, TLC, and Sammy Hagar. Tickets go on sale this Saturday on ticketmaster.com starting at 10:00 am.

Illinois State Fair entertainment line-up:

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart