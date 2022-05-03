ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois State Fair starts in 100 days and we’ve learned the entertainment line-up for the grandstand. Some of the big names include Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn August, Willie Nelson, Shaggy, TLC, and Sammy Hagar. Tickets go on sale this Saturday on ticketmaster.com starting at 10:00 am.
Illinois State Fair entertainment line-up:
- Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall
- Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
- Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel
- Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King
- Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC
- Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
- Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
- Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart