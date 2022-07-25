GRANITE CITY, Ill. – First responders in the Metro East have responded to a serious crash on eastbound Interstate 270 involving a semi-trailer Monday.

The crash happened near milepost 3 and Route 203 in Granite City around 4:06 p.m. Police said the crash involved a semi-trailer and five vehicles.

Police said the semi-trailer was going west on I-270 before reaching milepost 4 when it struck a car. The trailer left the roadway and traveled along the center median cable wires when it struck four more vehicles.

According to the police, several people who were involved in the crash were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries and at least one individual was airlifted by a medical helicopter.

I-270 is closed and the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. There is a reroute to Route 3 and police said at least one lane going eastbound will open momentarily.

Police are investigating the incident.

