EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A semi truck crash closed westbound I-270 at around 10:30 a.m. near I-55 at Edwardsville. Traffic is backing up in the area.

Illinois State Police say that the crash involved two trucks. One truck-tractor rolled onto its side across the westbound lanes, spilling its load onto the interstate.

Traffic is being diverted off I-270 and onto I-55. Debris from the crash is in the road. First responders appear to be trying to clear the wreckage. They advise taking another route to reach your destination.

There are no injuries in this accident. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.

Check FOX 2’s traffic map for real-time updates.