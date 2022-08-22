ST. LOUIS – Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth will visit Granite City Monday, August 22.

She’ll be part of a roundtable discussion on challenges to law enforcement officers. Madison County Sheriff John Lakin and several police chiefs will join the conversation.

Later Senator Duckworth will tour Cahokia Heights to talk about the sewer water issues there. Three weeks ago, Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall promised to use all the city’s money from the American Rescue Plan to solve flooding and sewer issues.

That’s nearly $2.8 million after the city’s request for $22 million as the FEMA grant was rejected. An EPA official will join Senator Duckworth.