ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Illinois lawmakers consider a bill that would give drug addicts a tool to help prevent overdose deaths caused by fentanyl.

The Senate bill would give addicts access to fentanyl testing strips, which would be used on drugs to determine if they’re laced with fentanyl. Users or their loved ones could ask a pharmacist or nurse for it, no questions asked.

These strips would be distributed like Narcan, which lawmakers credit for slowing a spike in overdose deaths a few years ago.