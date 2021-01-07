Senator Duckworth speaks out about ‘attempted coup’

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) (C) talks to reporters with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol November 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Democratic leaders were critical of the proposed Republican tax cut and reform legislation that is now working its way the House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth released a statement Wednesday night following the violent protest that interrupted congressional sessions to certify the electoral college’s result of the 2020 presidential election. In part, it read:

“I have spent my entire adult life defending our democracy, but I never, never, thought it would be necessary to defend it from an attempted violent overthrow in our nation’s own Capitol Building.

“Two months ago, a Republican official asked ‘what’s the downside’ in humoring Donald Trump’s lies that the election was rigged—well, today, the cost of protecting this man’s fragile ego was all too clear. Enough with the false claims of election fraud and irregularity that accomplish nothing but fomenting this sort of violence and anger. Enough with treating the whims of a wannabe tin-pot dictator scared of losing power and relevance as more important than the will of the people. Anyone claiming to be a leader must now unambiguously, unequivocally, admit that the election is over and prove that in this country, truth still matters. Right still matters.

“What we saw today was not a protest, it was an attempted coup. I refuse to let anyone intent on instigating chaos or inciting violence deter me from carrying out my Constitutional duties. Congress must continue its work certifying the results of the election and turn the page on this shameful chapter in our history. It is the only way to inch closer to healing our nation.”