Senator Durbin speaks out on legislation to deal with police misconduct

ST. LOUIS – Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is working on legislation that will deal with issues of police misconduct in light of the George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Durbin says he is not in favor of defunding police agencies, but rather making sure the money is used in the most effective way possible. He says the legislation he is working on would require better training, or re-training of officers, along with outlawing police tactics like choke holds and pin-downs. He also says that bad cops musn’t tarnish the reputations of the millions of good police officers across the country who are doing their best to keep their communities safe. He says part of better policing is ridding departments of racist officers while also encouraging the good officers to do their part to weed out the bad officers in the ranks.