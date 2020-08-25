Senior Services Plus looking to employ over 20 new home care aids at upcoming hiring events

ALTON, IL – Senior Services Plus has seen a dramatic increase in clientele since the pandemic began and just does not have enough bodies to meet the need.

They serve independent living senior citizens who need help performing daily errands in Madison and St. Clair counties. Director of Senior Services Plus Pam Jones says the coronavirus has senior citizens scared to leave their homes which is why they are seeing more and more sign up for their program.

“The seniors are scared. This is unknown waters for a lot of people, and they don’t want to go out into the community to shop or run errands and put themselves at risk,” said Jones.

SSP home care aids are responsible for assisting their senior with cooking, picking up groceries, home cleaning, and bathing. Most of SSP’s clients do not have family members or friends who check on them, so home care aids may just serve as a good company at times.

SSP is looking for more home care aids to work in the Granite City and Bellville area. They are hosting two on-site hiring events this week. The first will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Granite City Township Center. The second will be on Friday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Belleville Office at 6400 West Main Street, Suite 1R.

The company is looking for full-time and part-time employees. The starting pay is $13 per hour. Experience is encouraged but not required. They put their staff through a paid extensive training program on home care and COVID-19 precautions and guidelines. Hours are flexible, and there’s a lot of room for growth.

Jones started off at SSP as a home care aid and is now serving as the director. She’s been with the company for seven years. The current scheduling coordinator Lashawn Garrett also started off as a home care aid serving her own grandmother.

“This is a great company to work for and we are very pleased to have anyone come in and be very excited and happy about helping the elderly,” said Lashawn Garrett.

Full-time employees are eligible to receive benefits such as health insurance, paid time off, vacation, and a free membership to the Senior Services Plus wellness center. They are also providing hazard pay during the pandemic for full and part-time employees. If you work less than 20 hours per week you will receive a $100 bonus monthly. If you work more than 20 hours per week you will receive a $200 bonus monthly.

CNA nurses who join the team will receive a sign-on bonus of $150, and any employee who references a new hire is eligible for a bonus as well.

“We’re hoping that the bonus will encourage them and let them know that we know what they are doing is hard work and we really appreciate them,” said Jones.

Each hiring event will be a one-stop-shop. They will review applications, conduct interviews, provide a free background check, and put you through orientation during the designated time slots. Once hired, blood tests and random background checks are required.

Granite City Hiring Event

When: Wednesday, August 26 from

Where: Granite City Township 2060 Delmar Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Belleville Hiring Event

When: Friday, August 28

Where: SSP Belleville Office 6400 West Main Street, Suite 1R.

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.