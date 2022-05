MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Edwardsville, Illinois Friday morning.

The incident happened at Illinois Route 143 at North University Drive at approximately 5:50 a.m. Illinois State Police said one person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.