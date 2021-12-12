Settlement with Volkswagen on emissions nets Illinois $3.6M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials have agreed to a $3.6 million settlement in a lawsuit against Volkswagen Group of America for tampering with vehicle emissions controls.

The agreement reached last week requires Volkswagen to pay $300 for each of the nearly 12,000 affected vehicles in Illinois. The case was a separate action by the Illinois attorney general’s office after Volkswagen signed a consent decree with the Justice Department in October 2016.

Volkswagen had admitted a year earlier it had installed elaborate software in diesel car models which suspended pollution controls except when the vehicles underwent emissions testing.

